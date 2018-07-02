Missouri bill addresses prostitution involving minors

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri Senate committee is considering a bill aimed at protecting minors in prostitution cases.

The Columbia Missourian reports the bill discussed Monday would prevent minors from being charged or prosecuted for prostitution. It also would increase jail time for engaging in prostitution with minors.

The bill's sponsor is Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis.

Under the bill, anyone patronizing prostitutes aged 15 to 17 would be charged with a felony rather than a misdemeanor, with possible jail time ranging from less than a year up to four years. If the prostitute is 14 or younger, the possible jail time would be up to seven years.

The bill also would require any person patronizing prostitutes under age 18 to register as a sex offender.