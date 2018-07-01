Missouri Bill Alters Penalties for Underage Gamblers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri plan hopes to stop underage gambling by relaxing criminal charges and strengthening fines.

A bill pending before Governor Jay Nixon would change Missouri's current laws against showing fake identification at casinos. First-time offenders currently can face a misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a maximum of six months in jail.

But state House member Noel Shull said few minors are prosecuted. Shull is a Republican from Kansas City who is a former chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission that regulates casinos.

His legislation would lower a first-time offense for youths showing a fake ID at casinos to an infraction but would impose a mandatory $500 fine. Nixon has not said whether he will sign or veto the legislation.