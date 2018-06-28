Missouri bill could aid Columbia's future home buyers

2 months 4 weeks 1 hour ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News
By: The Associated Press & Charles Nichelson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a home for the first time - and it could further aid those seeking to buy a home in Columbia.

The bill would allow Missouri residents to set aside money in a first-time home buyer savings account and deduct state taxes on half of the contributions. The funds could be used for a down payment, closing costs and other fees for buying a home.

A lobbyist for the Missouri REALTORS said House Bill 1796 - the First-Time Home Buyers Savings Account Act, which is receiving bipartisan support - would make it easier to purchase a home in Missouri.

"This is a great opportunity to help with the barrier that keeps most people from being able to purchase their first home," Adam Davis said.

"It allows people a little bit of a fiscal advantage when it comes to the home-buying process, so they can put money aside in the savings account, and then when it comes time to purchase their first home, they have that money there."

First-time home buyers often begin their careers with student debt and minimal savings, said Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus, who proposed the bill.

"So that's a lot of money to have to come up with all at once," she said.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that only 36 percent of adults younger than 35 own homes. But that's not necessarily for lack of interest.

Millennials put off home ownership by an average of seven years with more than 80 percent blaming student debt, according to a joint study by the National Association of Realtors and the American Student Assistance. And Davis said it could affect many more.

"This is a great way to help anyone that's going to purchase their first home, from those that might have lost a lot of money during the last recession, and they're just rebuilding from that, and want to put some money aside in hopes to buy their first home,"  Davis said.

"But it's going to have a great impact on the millennials that are facing the crisis of student-loan debt."

Davis also said the program could be helpful in retaining residents. He said those who invest in a state savings program would be unlikely to leave their savings behind.

Columbia residents who qualify would be able to use the state savings account and the city's Homeownership Assistance Program.

The program provides down-payment assistance to low-income home buyers, and offers other home repair programs.

A housing specialist for the city said this would be a great opportunity for residents.

"We see a lot of folks who definitely need additional help in getting assets for their down-payment," Gary Anspach said.

"Folks who are putting money into that savings account, as long as they meet our asset-guidelines, they would still be eligible for our down-payment assistance."

The city program aids those who have less than $15,000 in readily-available assets, which does not include retirement accounts or mutual funds. The First-Time Home Buyers Savings Account would apply.

Some Missourians thinks this will directly address the need for affordable housing and the nationwide student-loan problem.

"I know very few who want to do lofts in downtown Kansas City, but everybody that I know my age wants to buy a house," said Micah Bottemuller, a Lee's Summit resident in his mid-20s. "They just don't know the best steps to do it."

The accounts would work similar to a 529 plan, which is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to encourage saving for future college costs.

The state of Montana, where approximately 2 to 5 percent of eligible residents utilize the program, is one of seven states that has passed similar legislation.

The program would cost the state about $4.4 million a year once fully implemented, according to a fiscal estimate, but that estimate includes every eligible first-time home buyer opening an account and contributing the maximum amount.

Davis said a more realistic fiscal impact, if a similar percentage of people as Montana use the program, would be less than $100,000.

The bill passed in the House but awaits action in the Senate - if passed, it would take effect in January 2019.

More News

Grid
List

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
30 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman who briefly... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 96°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
3pm 96°
4pm 98°
5pm 93°
6pm 93°