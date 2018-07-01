Missouri Bill Could Allow Registry of Sick and Disabled

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - County governments could legally assemble lists of sick and disabled residents under legislation endorsed by the Missouri Senate.

The bill given initial approval Wednesday would allow creation of voluntary registries of people with "health-related ailments." The purpose would be to identify people who may need help in disasters or emergencies.

Sponsoring Sen. Eric Schmitt, of suburban St. Louis, said the lists could help save lives.

The lists would remain closed records. But if a disaster or emergency affected someone on a list, an incident report could be made public.

The legislation needs another Senate vote to move to the House.