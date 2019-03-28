Update: Missouri bill could change how often car inspections are needed

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri bill would only require cars 10 years old or older and 150,000 miles to be inspected.

Sen. Bob Onder, R-St.Louis, is working to push this bill through the Senate.

Current regulations for car inspections are for vehicles over five years old and are required every other year.

He said the requirement now for regular inspections are a waste of money and time for Missourians.

"It disrupts the single mom, the senior citizens, the working parents day and their week these unnecessary and costly inspections," Onder said.

Jacob Pruitt is a mechanic and a trained inspector through the Missouri Highway Patrol.

He said this bill is tricky because some cars need to be inspected before they are 10 years old or have 150,000 miles on it.

"There are certain vehicles that could be four years old and be torn up from people curbing them or driving them roughly and there can be vehicles that are 11 years old and be in perfect shape," Pruitt said.

Pruitt added it is his job to help maintain the safety of drivers on the road through be careful with this his inspections.

"If it's running down the highway at 70 miles an hour we have to make sure that vehicle is sturdy enough to handle that type of speeds, turning or anything like that," Pruitt said.

Car inspections typically cost around $12 and can take up to an hour to complete.

Pruitt said the low cost and time spent on them can be tough on mechanics.

"So really all you're doing is running the lights, checking the wipers becuase you know everything is still nice is where it needs to be," Pruitt said. "But you get a vehicle with 120,00 miles on it that's when stuff starts to fall a part. So, its kind of a hard thing to judge on when they need to be done and when they don't."