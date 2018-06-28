Missouri Bill Creates Driver Database of Emergency Info

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some Missouri lawmakers want to create a state database listing emergency contact information for licensed drivers. The proposal is backed by several dozen Democratic House members and will receive a public hearing Monday by the House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee.

The legislation would require the state driver license bureau to create a database by August 2012 that could list the names, addresses and telephone numbers of people to be contacted in case a person is killed or seriously injured in an automobile accident.



Information in the database would be accessible only to police, emergency responders and driver license bureau personnel. It would not be considered an open record under the state Sunshine Law.