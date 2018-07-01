Missouri Bill Lets State Workers Carry Guns in Car

JEFFERSON CITY - State employees could keep firearms in their vehicles on state property under a bill heard by a Missouri Senate committee.

The measure considered Tuesday by the Senate General Laws Committee would allow those employees to have a firearm in their car if it is locked and the gun is not visible.

The legislation would also increase penalties for convicted felons who use an illegal firearm while committing another crime. But the committee's chairman, Republican Senator Brian Nieves, said he wants to take that provision out of the bill.

The House has already passed the measure, and Nieves said he wanted the Senate committee vote on it Wednesday.