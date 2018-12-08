Missouri bill no longer targets Kansas City earnings tax

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Kansas City has been dropped from a bill targeting a 1-percent tax that people who work or live there and in St. Louis must pay.

Under changes made Thursday, the bill focuses solely on phasing out the St. Louis earnings tax over 10 years. A committee has advanced the amended bill to the full Senate.

Leaders in both cities have said ending the tax would have potentially devastating consequences. The tax generates one-third of St. Louis' general revenue.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James said in a written statement that removing Kansas City from the bill is "a step in the right direction."

Kansas City residents, as well as those in St. Louis, remain scheduled to vote in April on whether to renew the tax for another five years.