Missouri Bill Prohibits use of Foreign Laws

JEFFERSON CITY - Court rulings based on laws made outside the U.S. would be unenforceable in Missouri if those laws violate the state or U.S. constitutions under a bill sent to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The House passed the measure 109-41 on Wednesday. The bill passed the Senate last month and now heads to the governor.

Versions of the bill considered in previous years specifically prohibited Islamic Sharia Law, but this legislation would affect all foreign legal codes.

Supporters say it prevents Missouri courts from using policies that come from outside the United States that also violate constitutional guarantees. Opponents argue the bill's language may jeopardize trade agreements with other countries and foreign adoptions.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Nieves of Washington.