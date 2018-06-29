Missouri Bill Seeks to Lure High-Stakes Gamblers

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - High stakes gamblers could find Missouri more alluring if legislation passed by the Senate becomes law.

A bill approved Wednesday would let Missouri casinos extend a line of credit to gamblers willing to put up at least $10,000.

Supporters said the bill would free big bettors from having to carry large quantities of cash to casinos.

Casino officials also hope to attract more high rollers from other states, like professional athletes who may be traveling to Missouri to play in a game.

The Senate sent the bill to the House by a 24-9 vote.

Among those opposing the measure was Sen. Ed Emery. The Republican from Lamar raised concerns that high stakes gambling could be detrimental to families.