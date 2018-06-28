Missouri bill would allow legislators to become lawyers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri proposal would allow lawmakers to become lawyers or judges after serving for two years, but the sponsor says he won't try to pass the bill.

Rep. Robert Ross says he sponsored the bill as a tongue-in-cheek move to show why continuing professional training is needed.

Ross says he proposed the legislation after an attorney told lawmakers that receiving a license to practice allows lawyers to provide a range of services. Ross says further education is sometimes needed.

The Yukon Republican said he doesn't want to become an attorney or judge.

Legislation passed in 2007 barred public universities from denying jobs to lawmakers because they don't have graduate degrees.

Critics at the time said it gave an advantage to lawmakers looking to work as professors after leaving office.