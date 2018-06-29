Missouri Bill Would Change Sex Offender Regulations

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member wants the state to change who is listed in its sex offender registry and what information is available about them.



A bill sponsored by Republican Rodney Schad, of Versailles, would exempt people from registering if they have been convicted of some non-contact offenses, such as indecent exposure. Only the names and information of people convicted of the most serious sex crimes would be listed on a state website.

The website would not include the school and work and addresses of adult sex offenders, nor any information about juvenile offenders.

About 12,000 people are currently on Missouri's active sex offender registry. Schad says the current format makes it difficult to tell which offenders pose a danger to the public.