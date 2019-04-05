Missouri bill would excuse those 75 and older from jury duty
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Older residents of Missouri could be excused from jury duty under legislation passed by the state Senate.
The bill approved Thursday would allow anyone age 75 or older to ask a court to get out of jury duty. The legislation requires a judge to grant the request.
The exception would be added to a list of half-dozen other categories of people who can be excused from jury duty. Those include nursing mothers, health care providers and people for whom jury duty would impose an extreme physical or financial hardship.
The legislation now goes to the House.
