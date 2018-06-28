Missouri bill would prevent abortion for Down syndrome

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri state senator is proposing a bill that would prevent abortions solely because a test indicated the baby has or could develop Down syndrome.

The bill was pre-filed by Sen. David Sater, a Republican from Cassville. It also would require doctors who perform abortions in such cases to certify that they didn't know an abortion was sought because of the diagnosis of Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental and intellectual delays.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a doctor who violated the provision would face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Sater led efforts in 2014 to pass a bill that imposed a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion can be performed. It doesn't include exceptions for rape or incest victims.