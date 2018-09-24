Missouri bill would stop enforcement of traffic cameras

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri cities no longer could use traffic cameras to catch drivers speeding or driving through stoplights under a proposed bill.

State Rep. Paul Curtman of Pacific filed legislation this week that would prevent the practice, which has fallen under legal scrutiny.

The Missouri Supreme Court this month heard arguments in three separate cases challenging traffic-camera ordinances by St. Louis and two cities in St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

Lower courts have invalidated the local ordinances partly because they said the ordinances conflict with state laws on traffic violations.

Curtman's bill would prevent municipalities from enforcing violations using the traffic cameras.

Cities no longer could collect fines for violations caught on camera.