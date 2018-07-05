Missouri bills could keep immigrant students from college

Sunday, March 15 2015
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Advocates say two Missouri bills could put college out of reach for some immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents.

Measures that advanced this week in the Legislature would block state aid and scholarships for those students.

Republicans Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick and Sen. Gary Romine say the aim is to stop taxpayer money from helping noncitizens attend college, not block them from receiving a degree.

But without federal or state aid or federal loans, immigrant advocates say students might not be able to afford an education.

 

