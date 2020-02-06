Missouri Black Caucus holds legislative news conference

JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus met Monday morning at the Capitol. The group held a news conference to discuss legislation and honor African-Americans in Missouri history.

The Black Caucus is a group of Missouri representatives who identify as African-American and work to close racial equality gaps in the state. The news conference addressed several House bills focused on recognizing historic Black figures in Missouri.

State Representative Kevin Windham spoke on behalf of House bill 1939, which would honor Walthall Moore, Missouri's first Black legislator. The bill would designate Moore's birthday, May 1, a state holiday.

Windham said history shows that, "out of 7,000 Missouri legislators, less than 140 of them have been African-American or identified as Black."

With February being Black History Month, Caucus Chairman Steven Roberts said celebrating Black history is more than just highlighting the accomplishments of African-Americans.

"We're talking about our history, our nation's history and the history of our state," Roberts said.

Roberts concluded the conference by saying, "We're calling on all of us to continue this progress and look forward, together, to a better future."