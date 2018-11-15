Missouri Boaters Safety Law

Starting with the new year Sunday, all young boaters, not just those from Missouri, will need the certification before heading out on the state's waterways. The Missouri Water Patrol says the law is not meant to keep young boaters away.

In fact, for short-term users of waterway, boat rental facilities can offer a short test, and a 30-day temporary permit can be issued.

The rule came about as a response to higher accident rates among young boaters, especially those using personal water craft.