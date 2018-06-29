Missouri bonds measure for building repairs sent to governor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A plan for roughly $300 million in bonds for state building and higher education repair projects was headed to Gov. Jay Nixon's desk Thursday.

The Missouri House on Thursday gave final approval to the measure that details a list of repair and renovations projects at state-owned buildings and public colleges and universities.

About $40 million in bonding would go toward repairs at the state's aging Capitol building, which have been deferred for years. Another $105 million would go to needs at other state-owned buildings.

The measure also includes $10 million for maintenance at state parks, which the House had initially cut because of criticism over the construction of a new state park without explicit legislative approval.