Missouri bounces back to throttle Memphis 65-33

16 hours 37 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 8:17:27 AM CDT October 21, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press
loading

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Defense came at a premium in Missouri's homecoming game against Memphis. The teams combined for 68 points in the first half, and continued to keep the scoreboard operator busy in the second.

When it was all said and done, Missouri rolled over Memphis. Drew Lock threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 23-for-29 passing, and Missouri defeated Memphis 65-33 in its homecoming game on Saturday.

After losing three straight Southeastern Conference contests, Missouri (4-3) responded with a much-needed victory. It jumped out to a 21-0 lead less than six minutes into the game, and never relinquished it.

"I thought the offensive staff leading up to today, they did a heck of a job of putting together a game plan, finding a way to get us some matchups," Missouri coach Barry Odom said. "Some one-on-one matchups. And formationally, we were able to do some things that really gave us an advantage."

Albert Okwuegbunam took advantage of one-on-one coverage multiple times throughout the contest. He caught six passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns and Jalen Knox had five catches for 104 yards and a score.

All of Memphis' scoring came without star running back Darrell Henderson, who exited the game after four carries in the first quarter. He was seen riding on a stationary bike and left to the locker room in the second quarter.

Henderson entered the game leading the nation with 1,133 rushing yards, 15 total touchdowns and 10.3 yards per carry. Tony Pollard and Patrick Taylor Jr. split carries the rest of the way, and Memphis' rushing attack was limited to 4.6 yards per carry.

Missouri sprinted out of the gates by blocking a punt on Memphis' first drive and Christian Holmes intercepted Brady White's pass for a 42-yard touchdown return on Memphis' second drive.

Memphis (4-4) climbed back with 17 straight points, but Missouri responded with 20 consecutive of its own. Missouri's defense slowed down the visiting Tigers in the second half, and the home Tigers cruised to their first victory since Sept. 15 against Purdue.

THE TAKEAWAY

Memphis: Contrary to its close game against No. 10 Central Florida last week, Memphis looked thoroughly outplayed against Missouri. Memphis fans will be closely watching the status of Henderson's injury.

"Not the showing we wanted to have," Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. "Got off to a slow start, turned the ball over, had miscues in every phase and gave up too many explosive plays defensively and had some missed assignments that really cost us."

Missouri: The Tigers broke out of their three-game losing streak in a big way. Lock and the Missouri offense found its form, and the Tigers look to carry momentum into the second half of SEC play.

TURNING POINT

After 17 unanswered Memphis points, Missouri faced a fourth-and-1 on its own 34. Lock completed a pass to Jonathon Johnson. The next play was a 58-yard touchdown pass to Albert Okwuegbunam. Missouri scored 20 consecutive points to open up its lead.

"It's a pretty gutsy call," Lock said. "The tides turned. We picked that up, we scored. Came back, scored again. The momentum swang in our way. It was a big point in the game."

HENDERSON HURT

Against Missouri, Henderson spent more time riding the bike than running the ball. Memphis coach Mike Norvell described the injury as a "tweak" and declined to be more specific. Pollard was prepared to come in relief.

"It's a 'next man' mentality," Pollard said. "That's how we go about things. You've just got to be ready when your number's called."

UNLOCKED

Lock threw for just one touchdown and five interceptions in his previous three games. The last time he tossed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns came against Wyoming in week two, when he compiled 398 yards and four touchdowns.

"I thought he was smart with the ball," Odom said. "He's continuing to grow, he's such a talented kid and player. In-game adjustments, I thought, was maybe one of the best ways that he's done up to this point."

UP NEXT

Memphis has a bye week before facing East Carolina on Nov. 3.

Missouri returns to conference play with a home matchup next Saturday against No. 14 Kentucky.

More News

Grid
List

MU Homecoming fun leads to plenty of clean up
MU Homecoming fun leads to plenty of clean up
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's 107th Homecoming has come and gone, but left behind a lot of clean up.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT October 21, 2018 in News

Trolley owner, witness react to fatal trolley crash in Hermann
Trolley owner, witness react to fatal trolley crash in Hermann
HERMANN - Neighbors in the town of Hermann, Missouri are still grieving after a fatal accident involving a trolley killed... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:01:00 PM CDT October 21, 2018 in News

Missouri's Jontay Porter to miss season after knee injury
Missouri's Jontay Porter to miss season after knee injury
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men’s basketball program suffered a crushing blow Sunday night when it was announced that sophomore power... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 7:34:00 PM CDT October 21, 2018 in Sports

Trump says US is ending decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia
Trump says US is ending decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia
(CNN) - President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the US is pulling out of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 4:20:00 PM CDT October 21, 2018 in News

Washington Post publisher calls Saudi announcement on Khashoggi a 'coverup'
Washington Post publisher calls Saudi announcement on Khashoggi a 'coverup'
(CNN) - The Washington Post says Saudi Arabia's announcement about the death of contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi is not an... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 2:28:00 PM CDT October 21, 2018 in News

Sedalia man killed in Cole County crash
Sedalia man killed in Cole County crash
COLE COUNTY - One man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash Saturday night. Kin... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 9:15:00 AM CDT October 21, 2018 in News

Evaporating: Lower milk prices threaten a Missouri family's legacy
Evaporating: Lower milk prices threaten a Missouri family's legacy
PECULIAR - Fourth generation dairy farmer Jay Fogle is one of many Missouri milk cow operators who are struggling to... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT October 21, 2018 in News

Police make arrest after fatal car crash in Columbia
Police make arrest after fatal car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person was killed in a crash late Saturday night on North Stadium Boulevard (State Route E) near... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 12:47:00 AM CDT October 21, 2018 in News

UPDATED: One killed, several injured in Hermann trolley crash
UPDATED: One killed, several injured in Hermann trolley crash
HERMANN - One person was killed and several people were injured in a crash involving a trolley, according to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 11:57:00 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

Trump says US is ending decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia
Trump says US is ending decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the US is pulling out of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 5:11:00 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One Returns from Florida Panhandle
Missouri Task Force One Returns from Florida Panhandle
COLUMBIA – Nineteen members of Missouri Task Force One returned to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters Saturday morning after... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged after woman's body found in stream
Missouri man charged after woman's body found in stream
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man has been criminally charged days after a woman's body was found near Fellows Lake at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 1:58:08 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

Missouri woman sentenced to 7 years for crowbar death of man
Missouri woman sentenced to 7 years for crowbar death of man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield woman who killed her live-in boyfriend with a crowbar in 2017 has been sentenced to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 1:48:36 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

St. Louis restored prairie in bloom but faces threats
St. Louis restored prairie in bloom but faces threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A restored St. Louis prairie of native grasses and flowers is in bloom, but the nature... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 8:50:24 AM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

McCaskill talks healthcare during Columbia visit
McCaskill talks healthcare during Columbia visit
COLUMBIA - Sen. Claire McCaskill spoke about health care in Columbia on Friday at Laborers Local 955, as part of... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

Group working to build mid-Missouri Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Group working to build mid-Missouri Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
COLUMBIA - After realizing the underrepresentation of Hispanic business owners in mid-Missouri, three Hispanic professionals established a group of 12... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

FNF Week 9: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 9: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - This is the last week of the regular season and it's a cold one. Our game of... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Hy-Vee, food supplier recall products for Listeria, Salmonella concerns
Hy-Vee, food supplier recall products for Listeria, Salmonella concerns
COLUMBIA - Two Midwest companies issued separate food recalls this week for bacterial contamination concerns. Hy-Vee said its supplier,... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 4:53:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 47°
2am 46°
3am 46°
4am 46°