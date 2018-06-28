Missouri boy charged as adult in 12-year-old sister's death

JASPER (AP) — A 14-year-old boy faces adult charges in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old sister in rural southwest Missouri.

Jasper County prosecuting attorney Dean Dankelson says Thomas "Tristan" Potts was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree attempted arson. He was 13 in October when Teresa Potts was killed and previously was charged as a juvenile.

Dankelson says the brother and sister had been adopted out of foster care.

The charges were filed one day after a juvenile judge ruled the Potts could be tried as an adult. The Joplin Globe reports that a witness testified at a hearing that Tristan was planning to flee to Georgia. Potts was being transferred Tuesday from juvenile to adult custody.

The boy's attorneys didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment