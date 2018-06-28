Missouri boy dies after being hit by pickup in parking lot

HUMANSVILLE (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died after a pickup backed over him in a gravel parking lot in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol say the accident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Polk County. The patrol says the pickup was backing up in a motel's gravel parking lot when it struck 4-year-old Boston S. Bates of Humansville. The patrol says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The patrol report does not indicate if any charges were filed.