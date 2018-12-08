Missouri boy mows lawns for free for single moms, disabled

ROGERSVILLE (AP) — A 13-year-old Missouri boy who's mowing lawns for free for single mothers, senior citizens and the disabled isn't letting typical teenager distractions cut into his charitable ambitions.

The Springfield News-Leader reports while other young kids may be with friends or playing video games, Christian Williams of Rogersville is doing a grass-grooming service project.

The effort called Raising Men Lawn Care Service was started last year by Rodney Smith Jr. The Alabama A&M University student challenged himself to mow 40 yards for those in need and within two weeks reached 100. Smith challenged young people to do the same. Williams accepted.

He started mowing for free this month and has done at least six yards. For every 10 yards he mows, Smith will send him a different colored T-shirt.