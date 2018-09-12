Missouri boy's death possibly caused by West Nile virus

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Jackson County medical examiner is investigating whether the West Nile virus caused the death an 8-year-old boy.

Angie Jeffries, spokeswoman for the medical examiner, says West Nile is suspected in the May 23 death of an Independence boy. She says the Missouri Department of Health is testing a sample for the virus and medical examiner is asking for several additional tests.

The Kansas City Star reports if West Nile is confirmed, it would be the earliest in a calendar year that a fatality from the disease has occurred in Missouri history. Since the state began tracking the mosquito-borne virus in 2002, most cases have occurred between July and September.

The earliest confirmed fatality in Missouri was a Laclede County man who contracted the illness May 28, 2014.