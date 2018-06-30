Missouri Boy Scout Camp to Get Tornado Shelters

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A Boy Scout camp in northwest Missouri is getting help from the federal government to build 13 tornado shelters into hillsides.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a $1.5 million grant to build the shelters at Camp Geiger. FEMA will pay 75 percent of the grant, with the Boy Scouts' Pony Express Council covering the rest.

Camp Geiger is located on the bluffs of the Missouri River just north of St. Joseph. It's also about 150 miles south of a Boy Scout camp in Iowa where a tornado killed four boys in 2008.

Pony Express Council officials say Camp Geiger's concrete shelters are expected to be built by December 2015. They'll include restrooms, showers, phones and other amenities for campers and visitors.