Missouri boy with disability finds prized Mustang torched

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 1970 classic Mustang that belonged to a 7-year-old boy with a rare disability has been found torched and destroyed.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that the orange-and-black Mach I Ford Mustang was found destroyed early Thursday. Police say an unknown vandal opened a small vent window of the car and tossed in some fireworks.

The car was parked in the driveway of Nino Welcome's parents, Brett and Tonia Welcome.

Nino has Lesch-Nyhan syndrome, a rare condition that is characterized by neurological and behavioral problems and the overproduction of uric acid. He is confined to a wheelchair which he calls Mach II, but considers the car his prized possession.

Springfield fire marshal Ben Basham says it'll be difficult to prosecute someone without more information.