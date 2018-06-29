Missouri bra contest for breast cancer gets special tribute entry

By: The Associated Press

SEDALIA (AP) — A greenhouse and flower shop in Missouri that hosts an annual bra contest to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month has a special tribute this year.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that one bra at Moore's Greenhouse and Flower Shop is in memory of Jan Clemons, who died of cancer in June. Clemons led a group of friends who entered the contest every year.

The friends put the entry together in her honor. Called the "Jewel of a Friend," it has bedazzled straps and more than 20 pins and charms.

The event raises money for the Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation to help educate women about the importance of early breast cancer detection.

Moore's co-owner, Rhoda Moore, started the event to honor her friend Cathy Berlin, who died from breast cancer.