Missouri budget official says more spending freezes unlikely

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's state budget director said increased revenue growth likely will make spending restrictions unnecessary in the new fiscal year.

Newly released data shows revenue collections grew 8.8 percent in the fiscal year that ended last week. That's compared to the previous fiscal year, when revenues dropped 1 percent.

Budget director Linda Luebbering said that means spending freezes are not needed at this time.

The news comes after Gov. Jay Nixon for years has blocked use of some money budgeted by lawmakers, citing lagging revenues. He said the withholdings are needed to balance the budget.

Even ending the budget year on a strong note, Nixon refused to allow around $67 million to be spent. Nixon's office said revenues needed to increase 10 percent to fully fund the budget.