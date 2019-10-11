Missouri Budget Would Fund Employee Salary Study

5 years 6 months 2 days ago Wednesday, April 09 2014 Apr 9, 2014 Wednesday, April 09, 2014 4:02:44 AM CDT April 09, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers want to spend $300,000 to study the salaries of state employees.

The money for a comprehensive study of employee wages originally was included by the House in next year's proposed budget. The Senate Appropriations Committee decided Tuesday to also support the project, meaning it likely will remain in the final version of the budget.

Missouri employees have frequently been found to be among the lowest paid state workers in the country.

The budget plan being considered by lawmakers would provide a 1 percent pay raise starting next January.

Sen. Mike Kehoe, a Jefferson City Republican, said the state hasn't conducted a comprehensive salary study since 1984. He wants to develop a long-term plan that could reduce the number of employees but boost the pay of those who remain.

