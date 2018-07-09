Missouri Business Cited Over Amputations

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is citing an Anheuser-Busch InBev can plant subsidiary in suburban St. Louis for several violations after two accidents in which employees suffered amputations.



OSHA said Wednesday that one worker at Metal Container Corp. in Arnold lost fingers in machinery. A second lost a foot in a forklift accident.



OSHA cited 14 violations of federal safety standards and proposed penalties of $107,200. OSHA Regional Administrator Charles Adkins says it is imperative for employers to eliminate hazards and protect workers from dangers.



Metal Container general manager Dan Brown says the company disagrees with the findings and will contest them.