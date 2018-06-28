Missouri Business-Creation Filings Rose in March

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri secretary of state's office says more businesses sought to organize in March than during the same month over the past decade.

The state on Wednesday reported about 4,500 business creation filings this March. That's up about 300 from March 2013 and is also higher than in any other March over the past 10 years.

The number of newly created businesses generally has been growing in Missouri. They have risen each year since 2010 after declining in each of the three prior years.