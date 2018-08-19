Missouri Business Flash: A German Christmas tradition comes to Columbia

COLUMBIA - A local European pub brought a German holiday tradition to town. Gunter Hans, a pub and cafe in downtown Columbia, hosted its second annual Christkindlmarkt Friday.

Christkindlmarkt is a Christmas street market typically held during the four weeks of advent. The markets have been a tradition in Germany for centuries. In the past 20 years, Christkindlmarkts have been gaining traction in the United States.

Lydia Melton, the owner and founder of Gunter Hans, said she's had the idea to host a Christkindlmarkt for years.

"I can't take credit for the idea because they're really popular in Germany," Melton said. "You'll see them in other parts of Europe, usually sprinkled about in larger cities."

Nearly ten local vendors were invited to participate in Gunter Hans' event. They included Koeze Nuts, Mid-Missouri Wood Carvers and Senza Gluten Free Foods.

The market took place on Gunter Hans' patio. Melton said she imported Gluhwein, mulled wine, from Europe for the event.

The event was free to attend.

In other business news, American Airlines is scrambling to reschedule its holiday flights. The airline experienced a scheduling glitch in its computer system and too many pilots were given time off during December.



Now, the airline is working to reschedule pilots and offering time and a half to the pilots who pick up the flights. The flights without pilots include those from December 17 to December 31.

Also, a popular chicken wing and sports bar chain will experience major changes soon. Buffalo Wild Wings struck a deal with Arby's to be acquired for $2.4 billion.

The restaurant chain is struggling with the rising cost of chicken wings and increasing competition.