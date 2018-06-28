Missouri Business Flash: Former MU athletes expand waffle company

7 months 1 week 3 days ago Thursday, November 16 2017 Nov 16, 2017 Thursday, November 16, 2017 3:05:00 PM CST November 16, 2017 in News
By: Shelly Hagan, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Two former MU athletes are reinventing a breakfast favorite: waffles. Start Right Foods is a food brand focusing on high protein waffles to fuel your day. Now, the company is expanding with the launch of a new product, their protein packed breakfast sandwich.

Kyle Rood '12 and Clint Matthews '04 launched the company in 2015 after coming across the waffle recipe formulated by MU researchers.

"As athletes we've been looking for higher protein stuff that isn't just protein shakes and protein bars and I bet a lot of other people would be to," Rood said. "So, we learned how to cook the waffles from them and slowly formed a company and started selling.

Now, after two years of making waffles, Rood says the company will be launching their breakfast sandwiches in stores January.

"We’ve been making waffles for a long time and one thing that is also convenient and high in protein in the morning is breakfast sandwiches," Rood said. "We always thought that it would be great to make because every breakfast sandwich out there is not very healthy."

A lot of the breakfast sandwiches out on the market are high in fat and sodium, according to Rood.

"They're not appetizing for someone trying to eat healthy," he said. "We thought we could do better."

Start Right Foods products currently include frozen waffles, waffle and pancake mix, and sprayable maple syrup. Rood said the products are in about 150 stores across Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas.

The company has plans to get their products into Lunds & Byerlys, a Minnesota grocery chain, in January.

"We started in two grocery stores selling a couple boxes a week....and now we're in about 150 stores." Rood said. "We are selling in palette quantities rather than box quantities."

The company's waffles and sandwich products are made with whey protein designed to keep the customer full until lunch.

"We want everyone to start their mornings right," he said.

In other business news, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visited Boone County last week. Zuckerberg spent a day with Centralia farmers Dustin and Austin Stanton, the young founders of Stanton Brothers Eggs.

Zuckerberg's trip to the farm was one of his last stops on his nationwide trip. His tour focused on speaking with small business owners. 

Also, Missouri farming groups filed a lawsuit against the state of California. The lawsuit asks California to stop requiring cancer warnings on its products that contain the weed killer glyphosate, according to Missourinet.

In 2015, glyphosate was labeled as "probably carcinogenic" by the World Health Organization.

St. Louis based Monsanto, along with the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Associated Industries of Missouri, reject the claim that glyphosate causes cancer. They believe California's rule is based on "highly controversial findings," by the WHO. 

