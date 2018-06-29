Missouri Business Flash: Movember raises awareness for men's health

COLUMBIA - Every November, thousands of men put down their razors and embrace their facial hair. That's because they are taking part in Movember, a global foundation raising awareness for men's health.

Movember encourages men to grow out a moustache throughout the month of November to create conversation and raise funds for men's health. The foundation focuses on prostate and testicular cancer as well as men's mental health.

Since 2003, Movember has raised $769 million in the U.S., according to its website. The Movember Foundation is active in over 21 countries and $60 million was raised globally in 2016.

MU has it's own student run organization called Mizzou For Movember. The organization works with local restaurants and bars to host "profit-shares" where businesses will donate a portion of their profits during a particular time period to the foundation. Mizzou For Movember Director Ethan Greenblatt said this is his third year to sport a moustache for the cause.

“I’ve gotten mixed reviews about it (the moustache) but at the end of the day it’s promoting awareness so if someone doesn't like it there’s always a conversation that I grow it for men’s health and this is why you should grow one,” Greenblatt said.

In addition to the profit-shares, Greenblatt said the organization is planning a Twitter moustache photo contest as well as a lecture by cancer survivor and MU Professor William Horner.

You can find more information on the Movember Foundation and how to donate on Movember.com.

In other business news, Missouri ranks in the top five most affordable states to live.

Missouri has the fourth lowest cost of living in the U.S. for the third quarter in 2017, according to a report by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

Columbia is the city with the highest cost of living in the state, while Joplin is the least expensive. Based on the report, the U.S. state with the highest cost of living is Hawaii and the lowest is Mississippi.

Also, during your holiday shopping you may notice more Amazon products on the shelves. Amazon announced Thursday it is adding its kindle, fire tablets and other devices to Whole Foods grocery stores this month.

After buying the grocery chain in August, Amazon is finding ways to increase its hardware device sales. In October, Amazon announced the opening of "smart home spaces" inside ten Kohl's stores, where shoppers can purchase Amazon gadgets.