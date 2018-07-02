Missouri Business Flash: Portable coffee shop comes to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Several new businesses will open in Columbia at the start of the new year.
Wheely's Cafe, a portable coffee shop, is one new business that is focused on budding entrepreneurs.
The company allows anyone the chance to run their own business through a portable coffee shop. Aspiring entrepreneurs can apply through Wheely's website. Columbia resident Grant Bray will be launching his coffee shop with Wheely's help in January. He purchased the bike for about $5,000 and will run it in Columbia with his girlfriend.
Bray said the bike will arrive in St. Louis on December 21 and he plans to have it ready after Christmas.
"The bike will come fully assembled, it's just kind of putting together all the pieces. like connecting the battery, waterlines, setting up all the displays, making sure everything is working and approved by the city for fire protection and food safety and what not," Bray said.
Bray said he plans to start the coffee cart operation in downtown Columbia.
"We are going to start in the downtown area and we should hopefully have a permit for campus for next semester," Bray said.
In other business news, the Missouri legislative session kicks off January 3. Several of the proposed bills include farmer's rights.
The Missouri Democratic Party started a campaign on behalf of farmers. The campaign includes a Farmer's Bill of Rights, which focuses on favoring farmer's rights over agricultural giants.
Also, bitcoin is becoming an acceptable form of payment in all industries. Missouri Republican Senate Candidate Austin Peterson accepted bitcoin contributions for his campaign, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The federal election committee, or FEC, allows campaigns to accept bitcoins, according to its website. Peterson isn't the only politician to accept bitcoin as donations. This year, at least two other federal candidates have accepted bitcoin donations, according to the FEC.
