Missouri Business Flash: Roots N Blues goes cashless with RFID payments

COLUMBIA - If you're waiting in line for some serious eat at the Roots N Blues N BBQ festival in Columbia this weekend, don't bother reaching into your pocket.

The paper bills and plastic cards in your wallet can't buy you a pulled pork sandwich or an ice cold beer, because for the first time this year the festival will be cashless.

"The only place you can use cash is if you want to put money on your bracelet, because everything happens with an RFID transaction," said Jamie Varvaro, director of development and marketing for Roots N Blues.

RFID, or radio frequency identification, uses radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object.

Roots N Blues will provide wristbands with RFID chips that festival-goers can use for admission into the venues, as well as to purchase food, drink and merchandise once they're inside.

Attendees can either register the wristband through an online portal or wait until the event. Organizers recommend registering the wristband beforehand to save time.

Through the online portal, users can create an account and link it to the wristband using a unique number and security code. Users can also link credit or debit cards to their account and choose how much money to put on the wristband.

The portal also features a refund tab, in case a user has leftover funds at the end of the festival. If the user wants a cash refund, it will cost a $5 fee.

In other business news, Russia may be behind a few of the Black Lives Matter Facebook advertisements, according to CNN. At least one Black Lives Matter advertisement, used during the 2016 presidential campaign, was geographically targeted to audiences in Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore, sources told CNN.

The Facebook advertisement gave the appearance of supporting the movement while also portraying the Black Lives Matter group as threatening to some residents in Ferguson and Baltimore, sources told CNN.

The latest discovery provides more insight into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign, which some political observers say was designed to increase racial tension and political division in the U.S.

Also, while Bayer AG and Monsanto continue negotiating the deals of their merger, Monsanto said it plans to keep its genetically modified soybean technology, according to Reuters.

The $66 billion deal is under the scrutiny of global anti-trust authorities.

Opponents are urging authorities to either stop the deal or force the company to divest some of its investments including Monsanto's soybean technology.

Monsanto's South American CEO Rodrigo Santos told Reuters he is confident the technology, called Intacta RR2 IPRO, will remain in the new organization.

To learn more about these stories and others, visit Missouri Business Alert's website.