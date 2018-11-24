Missouri business groups divided on LGBT-discrimination ban

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri business groups are divided over a proposed ban on discrimination against LGBT people.

The bill would bar discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in employment, housing, financial assistance and public accommodations.

In a Wednesday hearing in the Senate's only Democratic-led committee, representatives for Monsanto and the St. Louis Regional Chamber said such a policy would help Missouricompete for job candidates.

But the bill doesn't have support from two of the state's most powerful business groups.

Associated Industries of Missouri President and CEO Ray McCarty says adding protections for LGBT people could open businesses up to new lawsuits. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry also opposes the legislation.

Leaders in the Republican-led Legislature have said such a measure has little chance of passing.