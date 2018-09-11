Missouri business groups voice support for gas tax hike

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — More than two dozen business and local government groups are backing a proposed increase to the state's fuel taxes.

During a committee hearing Wednesday, Poplar Bluff Republican Sen. Doug Libla touted his proposal to raise the gasoline tax by 1.5 cents a gallon and diesel by 3.5 cents a gallon.

Gov. Jay Nixon has already voiced support for the measure.

Chambers of commerce and municipal and county government associations are among those arguing that the state needs more money to repair roads and bridges. Some say they support an even larger tax hike.

Transportation officials say Missouri has the fourth-lowest transportation funding nationally.

House Speaker Todd Richardson says Missouri needs to pay for roadwork without more taxes. The House's transportation committee won't review proposals for transportation funding until February.