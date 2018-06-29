Missouri Businessman Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri business owner from northeast Kansas has admitted embezzling more than $1.3 million from the Missouri Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 52-year-old Robert Fine II of Lenexa, Kan., pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail fraud and money laundering. His plea agreement requires him to pay restitution of $1.5 million.

Fine was the owner and sole employee of FINEnvironmental Inc., a home-based company that used subcontractors to perform environmental services for property owners with underground petroleum storage tanks.

Prosecutors say Fine created false, inflated invoices for the services and submitted them to the insurance fund.

He could be sentenced to up to 30 years in federal prison.