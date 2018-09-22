Missouri campaign contribution caps topic of lawsuit hearing

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis federal judge says she wants to hear arguments over a lawsuit's challenge of a new law limiting campaign contributions before deciding whether to put a temporary hold on such caps.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry held a hearing Thursday in St. Louis over one of two lawsuits over the contribution limits in a Missouri constitutional amendment that voters approved in November.

Missouri Electric Cooperatives and Legends Bank sued in December. They argue it violates free speech by barring contributions to political action committees from state-chartered banks, utilities and foreign corporations.

A similar federal lawsuit has been filed in Kansas City. Attorneys representing those opponents include Missouri Republican Party chairman Todd Graves.

The Missouri Legislature removed campaign contribution limits in 2008.