Missouri Campus Safety Plans

In mid-April, with the tragedy at Virginia Tech in mind, the Campus Security Task Force set out to improve safety on Missouri college campuses. They found colleges have been doing a fairly good job of planning for the worst, but some key issues stand between students and safety.

Many campuses lack adequate police protection, and others do not coordinate with local emergency responders. The task force reports the best way to plan for emergencies is to draw on people from different backgrounds. It paid special attention to mental health as it relates to violence, something many campuses haven't taken fully into consideration.

"The two are not linked as often as the circumstances lead us to believe," Lynn Carter, from the Missouri Department of Mental Health, said. "But it is critically important that individuals who need assistance have that access."

Some MU students are curious to see what comes out of these recommendations.

"I think it's really more of a personal responsibility thing," MU Senior Catherine Rieder said. "Like if you have friends with issues, then take it up with them, but it really comes down to the individual."

In statements Tuesday afternoon, MU Chancellor Brady Deaton and MUPD Director Jack Watring said MU is already in compliance with about 90 percent of the task force's recommendations.