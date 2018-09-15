Missouri Cancelled Caucus

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One of Missouri's biggest Republican areas will try again to participate in the GOP presidential nomination process after a fracas forced cancellation of the first caucus.

The Missouri Republican Party on Friday announced that the St. Charles County caucus has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. April 10 at the convention center in St. Charles. State Republican Party Chairman David Cole will preside until a caucus chairman is chosen.

The March 17 caucus in St. Peters adjourned without selecting delegates for Missouri's congressional district conventions in April and the state GOP convention in June. The caucus turned chaotic when some of the crowd became upset over rules imposed by county GOP leaders, including a ban on audio and video equipment, and the selection of a caucus chairman.