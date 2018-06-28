Missouri Cancer Associates evacuated after fire scare

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Cancer Associates facility on East Broadway was evacuated Thursday afternoon after reported smoke coming from one of the rooms.

The Columbia Fire Department responded with three trucks as patients and staff waited for information in the parking lot.

At about three o'clock, Battallion Chief Gary Warren said there was no fire, but one of the rooms in the building suffered from a mulfunction with the air handler.

"There was smokey haze and a burning odor produced by the malfunction," Warren said.

There are no damages to the building or injuries to anyone who was in or around the building.