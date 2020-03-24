Missouri Cancer Associates provider tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA—A Missouri Cancer Associates health care provider tested positive for COVID-19 after spending several days seeing patients in Columbia and Kirksville before showing symptoms.

Patients and staff who had been in contact with the person have been notified, according to a news statement from Missouri Cancer Associates. The provider saw patients from March 16-19 before testing positive for COVID-19 on March 21.

"Our hearts and prayers are with all those who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who have tested positive and our fellow healthcare workers," the statement said. "This pandemic does not discriminate and we all must work together to fight the spread."

The clinic is taking several steps to prevent contagion. Patients are not allowed to bring any visitors with to appointments. All employees are screened upon entry, according to the statement. The clinic has also escalated daily cleaning protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.