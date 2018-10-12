Missouri candidate accused of sex assault won't be charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a Missouri House candidate who was accused of sexual assault by an incoming lawmaker.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Tuesday that not enough credible evidence exists to charge Steven Roberts Jr., of St. Louis. Cora Faith Walker, of Ferguson, alleged in October that Roberts had sexually assaulted her. Both Democrats are running unopposed in their bids to serve in the Missouri House.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lohmar says no evidence suggests that sexual relations between the two were anything but consensual.

Roberts' lawyer says his client is thrilled. Walker said she's "terrified" that Roberts is free.

The Associated Press typically doesn't identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Walker said she wanted to come forward.