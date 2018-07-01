Missouri Candidate Filing Ends Tuesday

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Time is running short for people contemplating a run for elected office in Missouri.

Candidates must file paperwork by 5 p.m. Tuesday to appear on Missouri's August primary ballot.

The top office on this year's ballot will be state auditor. So far, Republican incumbent Tom Schweich doesn't face much opposition. No Republican or Democrat has filed against him. His only challenger at the start of Tuesday was Constitution Party candidate Rodney Farthing.

Missouri's ballot will include races for half the state Senate and all of Missouri's U.S. and state House seats.

The state has no election this year for U.S. Senate, governor or most other statewide executive offices.