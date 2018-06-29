Missouri candidate filing for 2016 elections to begin

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri candidates are set to officially enter the races for governor, U.S. Senate and other elected positions.

Candidate filing starts Tuesday at the secretary of state's office in Jefferson City and runs through March 29.

Candidates traditionally line up on the initial day of filing for a chance to be listed first on the August primary ballots. Those who arrive Tuesday will draw numbers to determine the order of ballot placement.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is expected to file for re-election and face a challenge from Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander.

At least four Republicans and one Democrat have said they will run to replace term-limited Gov. Jay Nixon.

The ballot also will include other statewide offices, federal and state legislative seats and some judgeships.