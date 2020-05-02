Missouri caps week with victory over BYU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After arguably the most important week in school and program history, J'Mon Moore's touchdown catch in the fourth quarter helped Missouri to a 20-16 victory over Brigham Young University on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game rounded out a week for the Tigers that began with a team boycott and ended with the resignation announcement of coach Gary Pinkel due to health reasons.

Drew Lock threw for 244 yards helping the Tigers snap a four-game losing streak. Russell Hansbrough, who ran for 117 yards on 26 carries, became the first Tiger running back to run for 100 yards this year. After two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Missouri rolled to a season-high 434 yards of offense to end BYU's five-game winning streak.

With the win over the Cougars, the Tigers are 6-1 under Coach Pinkel at Arrowhead Stadium. After 15 years at the University of Missouri, Gary Pinkel announced he was resigning as head coach of the Missouri Tigers at the end of the season on Friday. After the game, Coach Pinkel announced that he will go into more detail about his retirement at a news conference on Monday.

Missouri hosts Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:15 p.m. CST. It will be Pinkel's last home game as head coach at Faurot Field.