Missouri casino starts campaign to rebrand

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A Missouri Gaming Commission report showing declining numbers has prompted a St. Joseph casino to begin a rebranding campaign.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports St. Jo Frontier Casino's announcement to realign the image it projects to customers comes after the report was released in February. The report says that along with a 3 percent decline in revenue, admissions also fell last month by 11 percent compared to February 2016.

Casino Vice President Jim Simms alludes the declining performance to the winter season.

Major investments for the project include new employee uniforms, advertising billboards and food items. Additional plans include remaking the gaming floor's bar and creating a dining area there.

Officials are confident the rebranding will turn around declining report figures. The plan is slated to begin in April.