Missouri cattle association says Parson running for governor

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An executive at the Missouri Cattlemen's Association said Republican state Sen. Mike Parson is running for governor in 2016.

Executive Vice President Mike Deering said Friday that Parson told the group's board of directors the day before he had not officially announced his candidacy, but planned to in May.

Calls to Parson from The Associated Press were not immediately returned Friday.

Deering said Parson, a member of the Cattlemen's Association, asked board members for their support during the meeting.

Parson, 59, was elected to the state House in 2004 and the state Senate in 2010. He owns and operates a cow-and-calf operation near his home in Bolivar.

Parson has served on the Senate agriculture committee and sponsored a number of bills that would impact that industry.